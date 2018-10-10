Man sues Disney for ‘ruining his wedding proposal’

Disney is facing a $15,000 lawsuit from a man who claims the park employees botched his wedding proposal a few years ago.

Marc Rubin, 57, from Suffolk County, Long Island, filed the lawsuit last month in state court in Orlando, Florida.

Back in 2015, Rubin flew his girlfriend from New York to Florida with plans of getting down on one knee to propose in front of the iconic Cinderella castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park.

But just as he was about to propose, a park employee reportedly told him that his proposal location was in the same spot as a parade that was about to take place.

An argument allegedly took place, with the 24-year-old Disney worker claiming that Rubin grabbed her shirt, yelled at her, and threatened to punch her.

A manager was called out to assist and claims that while he didn’t see the earlier alleged altercation, Rubin’s “demeanor and arrogance” stood out.

Rubin was escorted off by park security and was later arrested. He admitted that there was a verbal altercation after he had asked the employee for a brief delay of the parade.

But now, Rubin claims that he was falsely accused of battery because he allegedly never touched the park employee. At the time, he pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was fined $100, according to reports.

Part of his argument is that he claims the park did not release its surveillance video as proof that he didn’t touch the employee. He is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for more than $15,000 for false arrest or imprisonment as well as negligence.

A Disney spokesperson said that the company will address the allegations in court. It said in a statement: “The safety of the people who work in and visit our parks is very important to us. We will respond to the allegations as appropriate in court.”