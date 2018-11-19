Maluma engaged? Singer ‘proposes’ to fan during Argentina concert

Singer and performer Maluma stunned the audience at a concert over the weekend, by “proposing” to a woman in a wedding dress on stage.

After inviting her up in the middle of the concert, the pair embraced and he proceeded to get down on one knee.

They obviously didn’t actually get engaged, but his stunt caused confusion on social media after he shared a photo of the pretend “proposal” — with people thinking he might actually be set to marry.

The veil partially covers the woman’s face and she has dark hair like his real-life girlfriend Natalia Barulich.

However, a video clearly showed the woman in question was just a fan. It’s uncertain whether the “proposal” was planned out or if he just saw her in the crowd with the wedding dress, telling security he wanted her to come on the stage so he could propose.

Natalia hasn’t posted anything about it on her Instagram, but it’s unlikely she took the proposal personally. In her most recent photo with Maluma, back in October, she showed them together in Napoli, writing in the caption, “I know you love me.”

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, has been private about his personal life throughout his career. It wasn’t until earlier this year that he confirmed he had been dating Natalia.

“We have a great time together, we have fun, we love each other, and we also support each other,” he revealed to Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo in one of the first interviews where he opened up about his personal life and relationship.

“I think those are the fundamentals. It’s the most important thing. Right now, we’re dating. We like what we have, I like her company, and she supports me and loves me, so you’re all seeing me like never before.”

In short, it looks like Natalia has nothing to worry about!