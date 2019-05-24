Mallory Edens: Who is Bucks owner’s daughter in trolling war with Drake?

Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, trolled Toronto-born rapper Drake by appearing courtside on Thursday wearing a T-shirt featuring Drake’s nemesis, the rapper Pusha T.

Wearing a Pusha T shirt was Mallory’s way of trolling Drake who has been a thorn in the sides of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second round of the NBA playoffs due to his wild sideline antics while rooting for his team Toronto Raptors.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had criticized Drake for his conduct.

Drake feuded constantly with Pusha T last year, and it was Pusha T who revealed to the world that Drake had a secret son, Adonis.

Fans noticed Mallory Edens’ Pusher T shirt when the cameras focused on Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers — who was sitting beside Mallory — as he engaged teammate David Bahktiari in a beer chugging contest.

But after Drake’s team Toronto Raptors got a 105-99 victory over the Bucks in Game 5 to secure a 3-2 series lead in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, Drake responded to Edens trolling him with a Pusha T shirt by changing his Instagram avatar to a picture of Mallory Edens.

Who is Mallory Edens?

Mallory, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, was born on April 18, 1996, which makes her 23 years old. Her mother’s name is Lynn.

Wes and Lynn Edens have four children and Mallory is their youngest daughter. Mallory is the best known of her siblings, but she has an older sister named Madison (see Instagram pic below).

Mallory recently graduated from Princeton University.

She has more than 165,000 followers on Instagram, but describes herself vaguely on her homepage as a “princeton nerd & i write and things.”

You can find her here on Instagram. You can also find her here on Twitter where she has more than 50,000 followers.

Although she describes herself as a “princeton nerd” most of the pics on her Instagram only display her enjoying down-time from her studies.

She has also done some modeling in the past.

She sometimes posts pics in support of her father’s team the Milwaukee Bucks, and earlier this week posted one in support of abortion rights.

Mallory first came to public attention when she controversially appeared as the Milwaukee Bucks’ team representative at the 2014 NBA Draft lottery.

She also appeared as the team’s representative at the 2019 Eastern conference finals.

Mallory made headlines in 2017 when she said that she was aspiring to buy the New York Knicks. According to Forbes, the New York Knicks are the most valuable NBA team worth more than $4 billion.

Many people were amused to hear a 21-year-old girl saying she wanted to buy the most valuable team in the NBA. But some joked that she was probably hoping that her rich dad would buy the Knicks for her as a birthday gift.