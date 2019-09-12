Malcolm Nance’s wife Maryse Beliveau dies after battle with ovarian cancer

Security expert, counter-terrorism expert, author, news expert and frequent guest on HBO Real Time with Bill Maher, Malcolm Nance used social media to announce that his wife Maryse Beliveau had died. She passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, due to complications of ovarian cancer.

Nance wrote an eloquent and moving message about his wife of 15 years. He said that Maryse, “was a brilliant landscape architect, devoted mother, fierce patriot, a proud Navy wife and the one great great love of my life.”

A Personal Note: On September 11, 2019 at 4:52 pm my wife of 15 years, Maryse Beliveau-Nance passed away from complications of Ovarian cancer. She was a brilliant landscape architect, devoted mother, fierce patriot, a proud Navy wife and the one great great love of my life. pic.twitter.com/3i0fcSQ97V — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) September 12, 2019

Maryse Beliveau enrolled at the Universite de Montreal where she earned her undergrad as well as her post-graduate degrees in communications and Landscape Architecture.

She went on to serve as a project manager and design important public space projects from Montreal, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

She won the Special Service Award 2005 in recognition of her commitment to improving DC’s public open spaces. On her LinkedIn profile, she listed the languages she spoke as English, French, and Russian.

A native of Philadelphia, Malcolm Nance is well known to news show viewers as a dissenting voice to current POTUS foreign policy. He is also considered to be a top expert and analyst on matters of terrorism and the ideology of countries that use torture and terrorist acts both internally and externally.

As an MSNBC go-to analyst, he has also called out President Trump’s language and messaging with regards to internal matters of American security, notably energizing hate groups in the USA.

Trump Has No Foreign Policy https://t.co/l2xeoSB4x0 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) February 20, 2017

Nance appears as a guest on HBO’s political chat salon Real Time with Bill Maher frequently. He uses the lighter-in-tone politically steeped platform to call out the holes and inconsistencies in political administrations.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Our condolences to Mr. Nance and his friends and family for his loss.