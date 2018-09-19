Mackenzie McKee from Teen Mom: What is she doing now?

Mackenzie McKee is a Teen Mom franchise star and is heading back to the MTV spotlight. Earlier this year it was rumored that she would be joining Teen Mom OG after camera crews were spotted filming with her and her family.

Teen Mom fans weren’t shocked at the prospect of Mackenzie McKee being in the running to join Teen Mom OG. Unfortunately, that is not what happened. Instead, a special about her will be airing on MTV.

Since leaving the spotlight when Teen Mom 3 was canceled, Mackenzie McKee has been busy building up her following with Body by Mac and training for bodybuilding competitions. Currently, she is busy working hard on both those ventures.

Body by Mac is a fitness plan that is designed to help people get in their best shape possible using the advice and plans formatted by Mackenzie McKee. There has been a lot of backlash about her business venture, especially from Teen Mom followers.

The bodybuilding competitions are a work in progress for Mackenzie McKee. She will be competing again shortly. This is something she picked up to focus on in life after being dealt some rough hands.

3 weeks out for 1 show, 6 weeks out for the 2nd. I will then be done for 2018, but 2019 is my year 😜💪🏼. #npc #bikini pic.twitter.com/8OYZynznGy — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) September 19, 2018

Mackenzie McKee’s mom, Angie Douthit, is currently battling brain cancer and while she appears to be doing well, there have been some setbacks. McKee has been open about her mom’s health battle, something that will be addressed during her Teen Mom special.

Currently, Mackenzie McKee is married to Josh McKee. The two have had some severe ups and downs, even contemplating divorce after Teen Mom 3 was canceled. McKee and her husband share three children together.

Teen Mom OG: Where Are They Now? Mackenzie McKee airs tonight at 9/8c on MTV.