Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s new house: Everything you need to know about the Teen Mom stars’ new home

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney bought a brand new house last night on Teen Mom OG.

The couple has been contemplating moving for a while, looking at different houses and viewing plots of land where they could build their dream home. While Maci was searching online — through a site like Zillow or MLS — she stumbled upon a home she thought would be perfect for the family.

The new home is located in Ooltewah, Tennessee. Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney purchased the home for nearly $616,000 and the home sits on almost seven acres of land. It was a mix of the various things they were looking for, and allowed for more space for their family so that they won’t outgrow their living quarters.

Complete with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, the new home is very private. Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have woods surrounding their property and it sits at the base of White Oak Mountain. Not only are the views gorgeous, but there are signs of wildlife nearby.

Currently, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have two children together, Jayde and Maverick. She also shares an older son, Bentley, with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards. Taylor has stepped up to help raise him in the wake of his father battling a drug addiction and not being around much.

Purchasing the home was the stepping stone to expanding their family. Both Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have talked about adoption. The major drawback was space in their home, especially given they are considering an older child not a little baby as most people want.

Even though the purchasing aired last night on Teen Mom OG, the couple’s new home was bought back in September. They have already moved in and begun their new life in their dream home, one that will hopefully be their final destination after moving a few times before.

