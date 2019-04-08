Luis Gomez, Univision anchor, dies after cancer battle

Luis Gomez, presenter and journalist for Univision has died at just 40 years old. His cause of death was testicular cancer and the presenter publicly battled his cancer in an effort to raise awareness.
Gomez began his journalism career in Mexico before moving to the United States in 2006. Luis joined Univision in 2014 and became the host of a morning program on the network.
In 2017, Luis Gomez announced his diagnosis. The Mexican TV presenter documented his cancer battle with a series called Heart of Guerrero.
A sad moment for our family at #Univision41
— Univision Careers (@UCICareers) April 7, 2019
Univision reveals that Gomez never “lost his sense of humor” and continued to help others and affect many lives during his cancer battle. The American Spanish-Language television network also notes Luis Gomez incredible work ethic in a tribute.
“Luis maintained his commitment to his journalistic work until his last days. Despite his poor health, he showed up for work on Monday, March 25. That would be his last day I work.”
On March 29, Luis Gomez posted his last Instagram update thanking the public for their support and giving fans a health update.
Querido y hermoso público, he recibido innumerables mensajes de apoyo y preocupación de su parte porque no he estado trabajando estos últimos días. El próximo lunes daré un mensaje durante nuestras ediciones de @univisionny Y explicaré mis motivos, son relacionados a mi salud. Nos vemos el lunes, los quiero a todos. Yo con papá Dios. #corazóndeguerrero #aldespertar #mskcc #corazondeguerrero #cancer #amorydioscombinacionperfecta
Supporters mourned Luis Gomez on social media with many praising his bravery in the face of a cancer battle.
Luisito, I'll always remember your childlike demeanor behind the scenes, and how you were always ready to take on the day. RIP #corazondeguerrero>>>Tras una dura lucha contra el cáncer, muere el presentador Luis Gómez a los 40 años
Univision 41 NY Anchor🇺🇸
Luis Gomez
I just found out that Luis Gomez passed away this morning, this left me speechless
An incredibly brave man. RIP Luis Gomez.
Gomez’ Univision co-host Yisel Tejeda reveals in an Instagram tribute that the late presenter was surrounded by family and friends when he passed. Tejeda remembers his sense of humor and bravery following the cancer diagnosis.
Lucho hasta más no poder… Mi adorado amigo… mi media como solíamos llamarnos en el canal, nuestro corazón de guerrero… ya no está más con nosotros. Falleció al lado de su familia y buenos amigos. Lo voy a extrañar como no se imaginan. Sus buenos días, sus malos chistes, su “levantase ya para que no me lo vaya a dejar la guagua”. Luis era único. Me satisface saber que compartí con él sus últimos días.. la última vez que lo vi le dije te quiero mucho cuando regrese de Colombia vengo y te visito… y esto fue lo que me dijo… “se te quiere rete mucho más flaca. Y gracias por tus buenos deseos eres una gran persona que Dios puso en mi vida en el momento más complicado, gracias por tu comprensión, ayuda y calidez”. Al final me dijo disfruta con tu bella familia… eso es lo que más importa. Gracias corazón de guerrero por las lecciones de vida que me dejaste. Nos volveremos a ver. Ya te extraño. #corazondeguerrero
“He died next to his family and good friends. I’m going to miss him like you cannot imagine.”
Luis Gomez is remembered for his cancer awareness campaign and contributions to journalism. He survived by his wife Elizabeth.