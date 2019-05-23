Luann de Lesseps ordered back to jail: Judge slams RHONY star for not taking probation seriously

Luann de Lesseps has been ordered back into custody by a New York judge this morning after reportedly failing an alcohol test back in April. This morning, the judge in the case ordered her back to jail because they felt that Luann clearly wasn’t taking her probation seriously.

The alcohol test failure was just one of two probationary terms that she had to complete. The judge noted that Luann also failed to attend the AA meetings she was supposed to attend during her probation period.

Judge orders NY Housewives star Luann DeLesseps into custody for alleged probation violations. Judge says DeLesseps obviously isn’t taking probation seriously, after positive alcohol test, not attending meetings. DeLesseps attacked Palm Beach officer. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/vhZFHfs0N5 — Chuck Weber (@ChuckWeber12) May 23, 2019

It was just last week that Luann de Lesseps had requested that a judge turn over any evidence against her, stating that she had violated parole. Luann wanted police reports, witness statements, testimonies, or expert statements in the case that proved she had consumed alcohol and skipped her AA meetings.

Probation officers in the case filed a report with the Florida Department of Corrections on April 24, noting that Luann had failed her probation twice.

The report claims that not only did Luann fail the alcohol test, but she also failed to provide documentation as evidence that she had completed all of her required AA meetings. The probation officers claim that Luann admitted to “drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago.”

She was offered the option of wearing an ankle bracelet or get immediate outpatient treatment, but Luann refused both options. She argued that it was too intrusive and she had to perform her Cabaret show.

Luann was originally arrested in December 2017 for disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer. She pled guilty last year to lesser charges and avoided jail time, as long as she could fulfill her probation.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.