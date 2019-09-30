Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg engaged: Who is her fiancé Matt Cutshall?

Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Matt Cutshall.

The blonde beauty used Instagram to share her joyous news, showing off her new bling. She is smiling from ear to ear in the several photos she included in her announcement. Vandenberg gleefully referred to Cutshall as “the one” and “My Fiancé.”

Cutshall did not want to be outdone by his future wife. The former Vine star also used Instagram to announce the good news too. He waxed poetically about Vandenberg, calling her “my best friend” and “perfect for me.”

Their cute chemistry had social media fans hoping they were a couple, long before the duo got romantic. They were the best of friends for two years, before revealing they were dating. Vandenberg and her man were relationship goals, even when they were strictly besties.

Like his fiancé, Cutshall made a name for himself on social media, beginning with Vine. Remember the six-second looping videos that lasted for about a minute.

The 34-year-old used his Vine fame to catapult himself to social media superstar status. Cutshall dabbled in acting over the years, appearing on shows like Manhattan Love Story. Occasionally he steps in to help host E! Live From The Red Carpet events.

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Cutshall eventually moved to Los Angeles to get into the entertainment industry. Acting was not his only shot at a Hollywood dream. He is also a singer. Cutshall was part of the blink, and you’ll miss it boy band, It Boys.

Arielle Vandenberg and Matt Cutshall are engaged. She may have caught the eye of Love Island USA fans this summer, but she stole his heart years ago.

Anyone looking to laugh should be following both Vandenberg and Cutshall on social media. They each have Instagram, Twitter, and a joint YouTube channel.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Love Island USA will return summer 2020 on CBS.