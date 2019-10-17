Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Sas arrested and the charges involve underage girls

Sas, the younger brother of Scrapp DeLeon and son of Karen King, was arrested in Georgia today along with another man and he’s being accused of pimping out underage girls.

The Shade Room reports tonight that the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member and another man were arrested in Georgia’s DeKalb County. Sas, whose real name is Lyndon Smith, and the other man, whose name is James Ruffin, were planning on traveling out of town with the two teen girls “for the purpose of prostitution.” The girls were safely recovered.

Sas was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and was charged with criminal attempted trafficking and criminal attempted pimping. Ruffin was also faces those same charges but was additionally charged with keeping a place of prostitution, interference with custody, and violation of computer porn and child exploitation act.

Karen King and her sons are no strangers to incarceration. In 2012, King and her sons were wanted for beating King’s ex-boyfriend Lyndon Baines Smith. According to Bossip, Scrapp (whose real name is Melvin Floyd) and Sas were brought into police custody over the beating, but King remained on the run.

The sheriff’s office became involved in the beating investigation when 22-year-old Melvin Floyd was pulled over for a traffic stop. The officer thought he was acting suspicious and asked if he could search the car, to which Floyd surprisingly consented. In the trunk was 44-year-old Lyndon Baines Smith, with fractures to his face and ribs. The cop believed he saved his life.

The attack was allegedly planned for some time and stemmed from an argument over money. King reportedly convinced her sons to lure their father to their home. According to the police, once he was inside, King, Scrapp, and Sas, along with two of their friends, beat, struck, and repeatedly kicked Smith until he was well past unconsciousness. Several ribs were broken and his face was disfigured.

They were all charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery. King was featured on America’s Most Wanted, and thanks to an anonymous tip, she was apprehended. King had changed her hair to blonde and had several forms of identification and credit cards in other names.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

King has spoken about her arrest with VH1, shown in the video above.