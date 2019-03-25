Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Pregnant Erica Dixon says her baby daddy is not Rotimi

25th March 2019 3:44 PM ET

Erica Dixon makes her return in Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 8 after leaving the series with four seasons under her belt. Scrappy’s ex revealed that she is pregnant with twins and fans started wondering who the baby daddy could be.

Twitter detectives suggested that Power star Rotimi is the father after an old photo of the two surfaced.

In a New Year’s photo slideshow on Instagram, Erica Dixon included Rotimi in a plethora of family photos, which led many fans to suspect that the two are secretly dating.

Erica Dixon quickly shut down the rumor stating that is it false after a fan asked whether the rumor was true.

As previously reported, Erica is pregnant with twins but is keeping the father of these babies a secret. It is unclear at this point whether she will reveal who the father is in Season 8 of Love and Hip Hop but that has been speculated.

Erica Dixon revealed that she is pregnant with identical twin girls. She is returning to Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in a supporting role as she embarks on her latest journey as a mom of twins.

Rotimi is a singer and actor best known as Andre ‘Dre’ Coleman in Starz hit series Power alongside 50 Cent and Omari Hardwick.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.