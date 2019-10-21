Love After Lockup’s Cheryl Childers and Josh Hyatt battle it out on Facebook

Love After Lockup couple Cheryl Childers and Josh Hyatt have been volatile since they reconnected outside of prison walls. While their love story was a bit unconventional, it appeared that she was going to make the sacrifices needed to ensure she got her happily ever after with him.

Much of the footage from Love After Lockup with Cheryl and Josh has been filled with bickering. She was disappointed he had to be on house arrest at his mother’s house while she was staying in a hotel. Cheryl had hoped he would remain with her as she and his mom don’t get along. Unfortunately, that has just added more fuel to the fire.

The most recent episode of Love After Lockup revealed that there was trouble in paradise for the two. Josh admitted that he considered life without Cheryl and she was upset about the money she sent him, going without stuff so that he could have things.

This is something her sister warned her about. Will Cheryl hear and “I told you so,” from her? It is possible, especially if all of this came out before the show aired.

While there hasn’t been an actual confirmation the two aren’t together, a recent Facebook post from Cheryl Childers’ Facebook page makes Love After Lockup viewers believe they are split up. She accused him of spending a lot of time with his mom behind locked doors. While she didn’t spell anything out, what she insinuated was pretty rough.

Of course, Josh Hyatt came to respond to her. And while he denied doing anything sketchy with his mom, he waged accusations against her too in this now-deleted comment.

The two are still friends on Facebook, which some Love After Lockup viewers have found odd. To find out whether Cheryl Childers and Josh Hyatt stayed together, be sure to tune in!

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.