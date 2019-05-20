Love After Lockup star Scott sparks rumors with Instagram post of young woman, reveals new business venture

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup is set to begin in just a few weeks. Scott and Lizzie will be featured on the spin-off but it looks like they are no longer together.

That wouldn’t be shocking given that much of their drama has played out on social media. Lizzie accused Scott of cheating on her when another woman appeared on his Instagram account. The trailer for Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup showed Lizzie slapping Scott across the face, leading to speculation these two are really done.

At the weekend, Scott sent the rumor mill into overdrive after showing off a pretty young woman on his Instagram. There was no caption, just a few blue hearts. Immediately, followers jumped to the conclusion that she was a new love interest for Scott. Some wondered whether she was his daughter, but the majority of comments were pretty crass.

As it turns out, Scott has a new business venture. He says he and a business partner will be selling “high-end” swimwear, and that the girl pictured in the photo was actually someone who was interested in modeling for the business.

The Love After Lockup star claims he was just showing her around while she was in town, and made a video explaining the scenario:

Viewers have been anxiously waiting for a Love After Lockup update regarding Scott and Lizzie. While they have let their drama air on social media, a lot more of it from behind-the-scenes will be able to be seen when Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup premieres in June.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Scott and Lizzie and it looks like there is even more to come!

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup premieres June 14 on WEtv.