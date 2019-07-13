Love After Lockup star Scott Davey’s felony meth conviction revealed

Love After Lockup fans are incredibly familiar with Scott and Lizzie. They have been a part of both seasons, and now, they are a part of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.

Scott has always been the one viewers have taken pity on. He spent thousands of dollars on Lizzie during their relationship while she was in prison. In fact, Scott was in serious debt by the time she was released and their relationship on the outside began.

There is more than meets the eye though. Lizzie is a self-admitted drug addict, but Scott has not mentioned his past. According to Starcasm, Scott Davey was arrested back in 2001 for possession of meth. In 2002, he pleaded guilty and was convicted for felony possession. Interesting huh?

Things haven’t been easy for Scott, who believed that Lizzie was going to be his wife. They have reportedly split since Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup filming ended, though their near-reconciliation is playing out on the current season. Lizzie made a lot of demands of Scott, and each time he has tried to come through for her.

The felony meth conviction is interesting though. It was reportedly around the time he was going through a divorce. No details about the arrest or conviction have been made available, and how far into using was never discussed. In fact, Scott hasn’t shared much about his past during filming at all.

It looks like Scott is working on piecing his life back together after his relationship with Lizzie. The new information about his past has shed new light on his compassion and willingness to overlook the bad while he was with her. Unfortunately, they just weren’t good for one another.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.