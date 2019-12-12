Lizzo not sorry for her thong incident at family sporting event ‘This is how I’ve always liked to dress’

Body positive or fashion tone deaf?

Fans of Lizzo love her music but her recent appearance at a basketball game where her outfit caused more fuss than the action on the court has lead to Lizzo defending her decision to wear a thong in a public place where families and kids were around to witness.

But not everyone found fault with her revealing outfit, with many on Twitter saluting her bravado:

Lizzo appeared on CBS This Morning to defend her right to let it all hang out.

“I stay in my own positive bubble,” she told the hosts.

Unquestionably Lizzo is a talented musician and performer. She is a multi-hyphenate — a rapper, singer and classically trained flutist who has captured a large fanbase with her hit songs like Truth Hurts.

She is also nominated for eight Grammy Awards, more than any other artist this year. Also, Truth Hurts, he breakout single, made Billboard chart history.

Watch as Lizzo joined CBS This Morning for her first network interview since the Grammy nominations. She claims that music is her joy and that the late artist Prince transformed her from a musician to an artist herself.

When asked about the reaction to her dancing at a recent Lakers game, Lizzo said: “It’s their opinion, so it’s not for me to really ingest… So I got up and did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows that this is how I’ve always been. This is how I’ve always liked to dress.”

Lizzo has a positive body image and said: “You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself. And I learned to love it. And now it’s the thing everybody can’t stop talking about… Be you. Do you. Don’t let anybody steal your joy.”

Lizzo also admitted she dealt with depression: “I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t have times where the balance, where the highs and the lows kind of happen… I think fame is a little hard to take for me. It was never in my plan. I love being successful and I love playing music.”

Her artistic mentor was the late Prince, who had a great deal of influence on her:

“The day before and the day after leaving Paisley Park transformed me from just like, a musician to an artist. I think I learned how to be an artist… The difference is I have talent. I can sing. I can rap. I can play an instrument. I can write songs, but an artist creates art with those things. You can do, and you can create art.”