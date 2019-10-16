LisaRaye says of Nicole Murphy on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: ‘She might want to see me and tell me that face to face’

LisaRaye McCoy saw what Nicole Murphy had to say on The Wendy Williams Show, and let’s just say, she’s not here for it.

Nicole visited The Wendy Williams Show a few weeks ago and was discussing the pictures of her kissing married director Antoine Fuqua. The pictures had LisaRaye reminding the public via TMZ that this is Nicole’s history since she allegedly messed around with her husband too.

Nicole told Wendy Williams that the accusation was untrue. Nicole said, “There was a statement that I broke up someone’s marriage, which is absolutely false.”

Wendy asked, “You are talking about when LisaRaye got involved and said you slept with her husband?”

Nicole replied, “Yes, and it’s not true.”

LisaRaye went on The Ricky Smiley Morning Show and was asked if she had anything to say to Nicole. Boy did she!

“For those mofos that still want to talk mess, hence Nicole Murphy, I had to get certain folks together when they say that I’m lying about certain things I’ve got receipts on,” LisaRaye said. “I’m just saying. She did this play on ‘The Wendy Williams Show, ‘I did not break up LisaRaye’s marriage.'”

“It was like no b***h…no. I didn’t say that. I never said you broke up my marriage. That ain’t what I said. I’mma let her play on words with that, but she might wanna come see me. She might want to see me and tell me that face to face. I would accept that. To me, that’s the only way to get things out — face to face and woman to woman about it. I was woman about it when I stepped to her, so now she thinks I’m lying. I welcome you to come to me and tell me that in my face. Please and thank you. Yeah, let’s make that happen. Let’s make that happen.”

Let’s see if Nicole Murphy will respond to LisaRaye and if they ever do come face to face.