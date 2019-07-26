Lisa Vanderpump throws major shade at Kyle Richards following her Twitter tirade

Lisa Vanderpump is done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She opted to skip the reunion and quit the show before Season 9 finished.

The friendship between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards has been over for nearly a year now. Things went south following puppy gate, and when it was suggested that LVP sold a story to Radar Online, that was the final straw.

Most of the drama has played out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and not in public. That all changed earlier this week when Kyle Richards rapidly fired 29 tweets following the completion of part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

She accused Lisa Vanderpump of plotting to look her friends look bad and learning how to get ahead at the expense of others. Kyle Richards went on and on in her series of tweets which garnered a lot of attention. Why did she take to social media?

Have you seen The Real Housewives? The Real Housewives follows a group of women’s lives and how they navigate through their friendships . We are followed by cameras that capture what we say and do. We are expected to be honest and say how we feel about any given situation. — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) July 24, 2019

Of course, Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t going to sit idly by and let this all go down. She clapped back on Twitter and threw some really cold shade. Vanderpump has a lot going on in her own life and is currently filming the new season of Vanderpump Rules. Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t the end-all for her.

It’s ironic,now I’m not so hurt I can be more objective, if I wanted to hurt any of them there were so many things going on,lawsuits,bankruptcies,shops failing,shows cancelled,loans in default etc and I never said a word. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) July 25, 2019

Lisa Vanderpump kept her mouth shut about a lot that was happening in Kyle Richards’ life for a lot of years. Even after a season filled with backstabbing and betrayals, LVP hasn’t come for her former BFF as most would.

There is still one more part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion that will next week. It should be interesting to see what the other ladies will have to say about the rest of the mess that was made over Season 9.

Without Lisa Vanderpump there on the stage, the women went in on Camille Grammer. She helped to stir the pot between the feuding women, and they didn’t let her forget it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion part three will air Tuesday at 9/8c on Bravo.