Lisa Rinna’s new look catapulted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star back into the spotlight

Lisa Rinna is drawing plenty of attention this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Not only is she ramping up the drama, but she came with a new look that has everyone talking.

For years, Lisa Rinna has kept the same look. She is synonymous with short hair, something that not many women can continue to pull off. Rinna’s classic look was altered recently and people are freaking out!

What is Lisa Rinna’s new look?

When Lisa Rinna changed her hair, her followers jumped on it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has made appearances with the longer hair and has shared several photos on Instagram. While it is not a permanent change, it is definitely something that Rinna could make work on a regular basis.

In fact, with the new attention Lisa Rinna is getting, it may become something that sticks around. She has been busy sharing photos and practicing sassy new looks. Could she ditch the short hair and move to a longer style and still be recognizable?

The drama rolls in as Lisa Rinna’s new look garners more attention

Right now, Lisa Rinna is embroiled in a Twitter drama with Nicollette Sheridan. She name dropped her last week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after learning that Denise Richards’ man was also married to the former Desperate Housewives star.

Not only did Nicollette Sheridan respond, but she essentially said that Lisa Rinna’s account of how things went down with Harry Hamlin was inaccurate. This could get interesting, especially if they continue to take jabs at one another on social media.

This coupled with the attention Lisa Rinna has already been getting because of her new look has put the reality star back into the spotlight.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.