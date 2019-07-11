Lisa Mason death: Tributes pour in after Birmingham’s 106.9 The Eagle host passes away, cause of death revealed

Lisa Mason, a longtime Birmingham radio host on 106.9 FM The Eagle, has passed away at age 48. The radio station announced her death, revealing that the award-winning radio personality died on Tuesday night.

Lisa Mason’s cause of death has been attributed to complications with her digestive system, according to Alabama Local News. Furthermore, John Olsen, program director for 106.9., attributes her cause of death to health complications but does not specify what led to Mason’s untimely passing.

John Olsen paid tribute to Mason with the following statement. “Lisa Mason and her commitment to the station, community, and her listeners will be dearly missed.”

In a tribute, 106.9 The Eagle radio station also noted that Lisa Mason was very active in her community, giving her spare time off-air to help others.

“Mason not only served her community on-air with entertainment and news but also hosted and worked countless community events including Do Dah Day, local town festivals, Toys for Tots events, tornado relief drives, annual Boo Halloween Party, and so much more.”

Mason’s death appears to be unexpected as the beloved radio host got engaged to her fiancé Adam Johnsey earlier this year and was planning a wedding in May 2020.

Several tributes have poured in from fans of the longtime radio host.

Oh man,I’m so,so sad to hear of Lisa Mason’s passing. What a great woman and fantastic radio host. She was one of us and we loved having her-RIP baby — Tony Kurre (@Tonethebone37) July 10, 2019

Deepest condolences to family and friends of Birmingham radio legend Lisa Mason on her tragic passing. — Kurre and Klapow (@kandkradio) July 10, 2019

Lisa mason from 106.9 the eagle died this morning. I will forever recognize her voice. — Bboogie🇺🇸 (@_bronsonsandlin) July 10, 2019

B’ham radio lost a good one in Lisa Mason(Carter). Summit Media says you can honor her memory by donating in her name to https://t.co/6iZ4opmACB. Check the “mail a paper card” & include: Recipient is Lisa Mason Tribute at 2700 Corporate Drive, STE. 115, Birmingham, AL. 35242. pic.twitter.com/q6MThzFVCy — Mike Dubberly GDA (@MikeDubberlyGDA) July 10, 2019

Lisa Mason née Carter is the daughter of NASA scientist Robert Carter and Eleanor Carter. She was born in Huntsville, Alabama and graduated from Samford University where she studied theatre.

Mason is remembered for her witty personality, humor and as a distinct voice in Birmingham, Alabama radio.