Lisa Jarmon death: Tributes pour in after popular Ellen guest dies following cancer battle

Tributes have poured in following the death of Lisa Jarmon — one of The Ellen Show’s most memorable and beloved guests.

Ellen met Lisa in 2011 and she appeared on The Ellen Show frequently over the years as she won over many fans with her contagious personality and enthusiasm. She was aged 56 when she passed away following a battle with breast cancer.

Lisa Jarmon lived in Fresno, Texas and was a single working mother. Ellen brought her on the show due to her charming personality and Jarmon bonded with the TV host who bought her a brand-new car and a house among many other gifts.

Ellen revealed that Lisa Jarmon was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in October 2018. Lisa made her final appearance on The Ellen Show following the announcement and got a standing ovation. Jarmon maintained her inspirational spirit despite the cancer battle ahead.

Ellen revealed that she received over 8,000 emails from viewers praising Lisa Jarmon and the TV show host honored her with a commemorative plaque on the first seat she sat on in the audience eight years ago.

Ellen led tributes as many fans celebrated her life on social media.

My heart is broken. Long live #LisaJarmon! Her spirit is with us forever 💜 https://t.co/0J3WeYtsNT — Jose Jandres♿🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@Crazyyy_Legzzz) February 27, 2019

#LisaJarmon was one of the funniest ,sweetest & memorable guests on @TheEllenShow ,She passed away last Thursday 💔 Sending love to all her family & friends ♥️You will always have a special place in our heart. RIP 🙏🏼 Tomorrow , An emotional tribute for Lisa on The Ellen show pic.twitter.com/Gsl9dDb0As — EllenDegeneresWorld (@EllenD_world) February 27, 2019

Lisa Jarmon was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. Her zest for life was unmatched. She will always have a special place in my heart. Rest easy Aunt Lisa ❤️ — I said what I said (@floweringmess) February 22, 2019

RESTINPEACE #LisaJarmon so sad news .

And strengh to the Family and Friends. 🙏 — Lauryssen Rita (@LauryssenR) February 27, 2019

Lisa Jarmon is survived by her children and grandchildren.