Lip lettuce and chiclets: Snoop Dogg schools everyone on NHL hockey lingo

Snoop Dogg has his creative fingers in a zillion pies. When he’s not tooling around the kitchen with Martha Stewart or making a hit record, the rapper turned entrepreneur is busy getting his NHL hockey fix on and is seen at many a Los Angeles Kings game.

Apologies in advance to the Kings fans who saw their beloved team swept and wiped out of the Stanley Cup playoffs last night against the Vegas Golden Knights, or “Kniggits” to the Monty Python obsessed fans.

Dogg has been tasked with creating some hilarious videos for the NHL and schools fans on how to speak hockey. Snoop is obsessed with hockey culture, fashion and players he has even monetized it and created a line of clothing celebrating his unique take on the sport that seems to be in the shadow of basketball and football in the USA. Not Canada, however. Hockey is sacrosanct there.

The NHL drafted Dogg for a series of tutorial videos to spur interest in the game to up the viewership numbers.

The series is called “Snoop 101” and aimed at viewers who may not know what a hat trick is or icing ramifications.

“One of the things we noticed when Snoop came to our All-Star game a couple years ago in Los Angeles was not only is he Snoop and everybody loves him, but he really loves hockey,” the NHL’s executive vice president Steve Mayer told Deadline.

Snoop Dogg says: “Hockey players and fans have created some crazy words over the years, but don’t worry, I’m breaking them down, from A to Z!”

Have a look: