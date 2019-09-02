Lindsie Chrisley thanks supporters, get emotional about the ‘storm’

Lindsie Chrisley has been dealing with a lot following the tax evasion and bank fraud charges that Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on last month. She is their eldest daughter, adopted by Julie many years ago.

Things haven’t been good between Lindsie Chrisley and her parents in recent years. She started on Chrisley Knows Best when it debuted, and, then, she slipped away from the family and the reality television spotlight.

She was separated from her husband and intended to divorce him, seeing other people while they were split up. All of this has surmounted to a lot of pain for Lindsie.

Following the announcement that Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted by a federal grand jury, he issued a statement about his daughter, Lindsie Chrisley. He revealed that she had a sex tape and had extramarital affairs with members of the Bachelor franchise.

Josh Murray was the first to speak out, revealing he and Lindsie have been friends for years. Robby Hayes is the Bachelor Nation star who reportedly had a sex tape with the Chrisley daughter, though he explained it was caught on a puppy cam and non-consensual for both parties.

Since then, both Lindsie Chrisley and Robby Hayes have provided investigators with information that allegedly implicates Todd Chrisley and his son, Chase Chrisley, in an extortion case. They have reportedly been blackmailing her because they think Lindsie and her biological mother are the ones behind their federal case. The Coffee Convos podcast co-host denies the allegations.

Today, Lindsie Chrisley reached out and thanked followers for their support on Instagram. She has since changed her account to private so not everyone has access to what she posts.

Lindsie has had a lot of ups and downs lately, taking some time away from Coffee Convos to focus on family and the next steps of the process. A lot has changed since the Chrisleys were indicted and Lindsie and her family have to adjust to the new normal.

As things move forward, some supporters are standing behind Lindsie Chrisley. There are plenty of people who have chosen to support Todd and Julie Chrisley as well, which has caused some pretty harsh comments and accusations to be thrown her way. Unfortunately, things may not ease up any time soon, as the case with Todd and Julie is ongoing.