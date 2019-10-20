Lindsie Chrisley shares emails and texts from Chrisley Knows Best family amid heightened drama

Lindsie Chrisley has been making headlines for the last few months. While she is no longer associated with her famous family, they have had a lot to say about her.

Last week, Lindsie Chrisley sat down with Dr. Phil to set the record straight about what did or didn’t happen. The sex tape was discussed. Todd Chrisley put it out there with claims that Lindsie had extramarital relationships with two Bachelor Nation personalities. While Josh Murray denied that he and Chrisley were anything more than friends, Robby Hayes confirmed their relationship.

Following her appearance on Dr. Phil, Lindsie Chrisley released some emails and text messages from her family on social media. She has reportedly been harassed over and over again, so sharing the messages was her way of proving a point.

The email was from Todd Chrisley, where he asked her to cease and desist. It was from 2012, which was seven years ago. In it, he talks about her lies and slander. While she didn’t give the context beyond the email, followers are drawing their own conclusions

Hey, @ashleighcnelson since y’all were begging for it. Here you go. Once an abuser, always an abuser. Stop being his minion to threaten me. He’s got you hook line & sinker pic.twitter.com/iESYknH3A7 — Lindsie Chrisley Campbell (@LindsieChrisley) October 19, 2019

Lindsie also shared messages that appear to be from Todd Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley. In them, she is seen discussing the sex tape and they were sent before the indictment. Todd and Lindsie talk about the sex tape and the woman who claimed to have lost it. Lindsie was focused on Chase Chrisley trying to buy evidence on her while her father was focused on the woman who tried to expose her.

As for Kyle Chrisley, he appears to have wanted to get her on board with helping her parents before their indictment. He refused to talk on the phone and insisted they meet in person.

Remember, Kyle had been estranged from the family for years. They reconciled and shortly after, he attempted to take his own life. Kyle and Todd Chrisley discussed that on an episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Lindsie Chrisley denies having any part in the indictment that came down on Julie and Todd Chrisley. They were recently cleared of the tax evasion charge in Georgia, but they still have an open case.