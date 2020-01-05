Linda Perry addresses split from wife Sara Gilbert

Linda Perry addressed her split from wife Sara Gilbert one week after the actress filed legal separation papers.

The singer opened up about her marital status at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Hollywood on Saturday. It was also her first solo red carpet and public appearance since the split news broke last week.

Linda spoke to Us Weekly at the event regarding her recent life-change.

"I mean, it's life, man. Life is happening, and you're witnessing it. You know, this is a moment in life, and people will get to witness it, and I'm not. I've had an incredible journey, and I'm still on an incredible journey. That doesn't mean things that end doesn't mean they're over or they're bad. It's just you're evolving into a different place, and that's kind of how I'm looking at it," she shared when asked how she was dealing with the separation from Sara.

She is going through a rough time right now, which is why Linda only wants one thing in 2020. The former 4 Non Blondes’ singer wants the universe to be “gentle” with her this year.

Linda mentioned to the weekly magazine that she is hoping she is worthy of an easier year.

However, she did not give any details regarding what went wrong or if the decision was mutual. Linda instead waxed poetically regarding life and the changes that come along with it.

In the court documents filed by Sara, she listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The Conners actress listed the official date of separation as August 13, 2019.

They will have to determine custody of their almost 5-year-old son, Rhodes Emilio. No details regarding divorce or a custody arraignment have been revealed.

Sara has yet to comment on the split publicly. She was spotted without her wedding ring a couple of days after news broke that her marriage to Linda was over.