Linda O’Leary: Who is Kevin O’Leary’s wife charged in fatal boat crash?

Kevin O’Leary’s wife, Linda, has been charged in the fatal boat accident on Lake Joseph in Canada back in August. The collision killed two, 64-year-old Gary Poltash and a 48-year-old Susanne Brito.
Soon after the boating accident, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary issued a statement denying that he was the person operating the boat. In the statement, he claimed that the other boat was not using navigation lights and that they fled the scene of the accident.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police, Linda O’Leary was charged with “careless operation of a vessel.” She is expected to appear in court on October 29.
Linda O’Leary wasn’t the only person charged in the two-boat collision. According to CBS News, 67-year-old Richard Ruh of Orchard Park, New York was also charged in the accident. He was cited for “failing to exhibit navigation lights while underway.”
Who is Linda O’Leary?
With so much attention on her after the boat accident, there have been many wanting to know more about Kevin O’Leary’s wife.
Kevin and Linda O’Leary were married in 1990. It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Kevin and Linda, though. In fact, Kevin admitted that he and Linda separated in 2011 only to reconcile two years later.
View this post on Instagram
I LOVE love. Even more than I love money! A life partner if the biggest, most beautiful, and most LIFE changing investment you'll ever make in your future. Choose wrong, game over. Choose right, and you'll have a life of fulfillment that even the most stacked savings account can't offer – and if you're really smart, you'll have both! . . I watched my mother's marriage to my father collapse when I was young, so I learned the risks of love and romance at an early age. But I had also watched her forge a successful partnership with my stepdad George, which gave me hope… Still, I had no idea that in my late 20s I would meet the woman who would become my wife. . . Linda and I have been married almost 30 years now, and I still marvel that she possesses all the skills and traits I lack. She's kind and patient where I can be a jerk, serious when I'm a joker, firm when I was a pushover with the kids. Without her, I'd never have achieved the things I have. Throughout my climb in business, she kept the home fires burning while I dug the coal to keep them lit. Linda and I dated for six years before we got married. By the time we finally tied the knot, we weren't starry-eyed kids rushing down the aisle…but we knew we wanted to sign up for a future together. HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY, KIDDIES! #relationshipgoals #relationshipquotes #valentines #motivation
They have two children together, Trevor and Savannah. Shark Tank viewers may recall that Kevin has said that he makes his kids fly coach and has previously said that, in order to raise financially responsible kids, you have to cut them off.
And while Kevin O’Leary is definitely a successful businessman, it looks like Linda is no slouch. On Twitter, she lists herself as a “proud mother of two and wife of Kevin O’Leary, board member National Ballet of Canada, VP Marketing O’Leary Wines.”
O’Leary Wines is a company founded and run by Kevin O’Leary and it looks like Linda helps him run it.
Linda can be found on Instagram but her account is currently set to private. However, she does appear on Kevin O’Leary’s Instagram from time to time.
