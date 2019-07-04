Lil Nas X death hoax claims the rapper was shot dead in Miami, Florida

Old Town Road rapper Lil Nas X is the latest celebrity death hoax to go viral. A fake news report claims that the 20-year-old rapper was shot dead in Miami, Florida. However, the Panini rapper is still alive and is active on his social media accounts.

Lil Nas X currently has the No.1 song in the country, Old Town Road featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. He also came out as gay, which has garnered a wave of support from fellow artist and athletes, such as Dwayne Wade, Nelly, and Diplo. The hoax appears to be taking advantage of his new celebrity to drive traffic to their website.

Several fans reacted to the hoax on social media.

You alive say something of your saying you got shot? — big kapz (@KapzBig) July 4, 2019

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, released his debut EP last month with Columbia Records. While the rapper has not responded to the hoax, Lil Nas X updated his Instagram page revealing that he is in London, England — very far away from Miami, Flordia where the hoax website claims he was shot dead.

He also linked up with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey to make some paninis.

The Old Town Road rapper won’t be in the UK for long as he is set to perform in Las Vegas next week Saturday at the Koas Dayclub’s Mega Pool Party at the Palms.