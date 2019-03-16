Lil Mister dead: Rapper shot and killed in Chicago, Instagram goes private as Rico Recklezz reacts

By Shaunee Flowers

16th March 2019 1:41 PM ET

Chicago is mourning the loss of another local rapper after learning that Lil Mister is dead. The No Lackin rapper, whose real name is Antwon Fields, was reportedly shot and killed on Friday night in the 7400 block of South Harvard, Englewood on the South Side of Chicago.

He was transported to the Chicago Medical Center after police found the 24-year old suffering from gunshot wounds following a 911 call reporting gunshots in the area.

Lil Mister was a rising star in the Chicago rap scene with credit for spreading the drill movement. He also is credited with the popularity of the phrase “No Lackin'” which is also the name of one of his biggest hits from 2018.

In the wake of his death, Lil Mister’s Instagram account has been set to private. Just days earlier, the Chicago rapper was spotted on Instagram Live as he talked about chasing down his “opp” or enemy Memo 600.

In the wake of his death, Rico Recklezz took to Instagram Live in support of Lil Mister. He asked those commenting on the death to “give folks his respect” as seen in the video below.

Rappers Say Cheese and Kollege Kid have confirmed that it was Lil Mister who was killed on Friday night despite reports that the person shot was unidentified. Lil Mister was Lil Durk’s cousin.

So far, investigators reportedly have no leads or suspects in the shooting.