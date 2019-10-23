Lil Mar arrested: Rapper and YouTuber charged with sexual assault of a minor

Police arrested rapper and YouTuber Lil Mar (real name Lamar Luis Cruz) and Randle Terrell Huff on Sunday evening following a reported sexual assault involving an underage person.

Lil Mar, 19, and Randle Huff, 21, were arrested and charged with sexual assault after an underage female alleged that two males assaulted her on Sunday evening in the parking lot of a Walmart store located off JA Cochran Bypass in Chester, South Carolina.

Police records showed that Lil Mar and Huff were charged with “criminal sexual conduct against a minor between the age of 11 and 14,” according to The Herald.

Lil Mar and Huff were denied bond in a court hearing on Monday and were detained at the Chester County Detention Center.

The alleged sexual assault reportedly occurred in the Walmart store parking lot at about 10 p.m. on Sunday. Immediately after the alleged incident, the girl went into the store and reported to police officers that two men assaulted her.

She was said to have been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Chester Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Makeesharia Tobias told The Herald that Lil Mar and Huff were arrested outside the Walmart store where the alleged sexual assault occurred. Tobias described the incident as unfortunate and said they were thankful to have the suspects in custody.

Police said they were investigating the incident but did not release any further information.

Lil Mar and Huff are facing a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted under South Carolina law of criminal sexual conduct defined as the use of “aggravated coercion to accomplish sexual battery,” The Herald noted.

People have been reacting to the news on Twitter:

Just got the news lilmar is in jail, celebration party at my house tonight! — Papa Boardslide (@PapaBoardslide) October 22, 2019

i knew lil mar was disgusting but this- 💀 pic.twitter.com/lX54Bax7Hs — 𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔦 ☾ (@m9ribel) October 22, 2019

cant say im surprised lilmar did this. throw the key away. https://t.co/RvG38LAsKa — RG🥞 (@SpookyHiggins) October 22, 2019

Who is rapper Lil Mar?

Lil Mar is a rapper from Columbia, S.C. The Herald reported it was not clear why he was in Chester on Sunday night.

He has an Instagram account with nearly 53,000 followers. The account is currently set to private.

He also manages a YouTube channel where he posts his rap videos.

He once caused controversy when he posted a YouTube video in which he talked about how he once “unintentionally met up” with a 12-year-old girl who lied to him about her age. He claimed he was only 16 years old when it happened.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Many viewers criticized Lil Mar’s lifestyle, and some threatened to report him to the police.