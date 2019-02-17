Lee Radziwill, sister of Jackie O, dead at 85 after successful career in fashion, interior design

Lee Radziwill died at age 85 in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Globe-Photos

New York fashion icon Lee Radziwill has passed away. The younger sister of Jackie O, Radziwill was born Caroline Lee Bouvier in Southampton, New York on March 3, 1933, making her 85 years old.

Radziwill was married three times. MSN reports that her first marriage to publishing executive Michael Canfield was anulled. Her second marriage, to real estate developer Stanislas Radziwill, produced two children, Anna Christina and Anthony before ending in divorce.

Jackie O’s sister was married one more time, but her third marriage to director Herb Ross also ended in divorce.

Caroline Radziwill enjoyed many careers during her life, including that of a brand ambassador for Giorgio Armani, public relations executive, interior decorator and actress.

Radziwill was better known for in fashion circles and for her work with Armani as her acting career did not get off to a great start. She starred in The Philadelphia Story in 1967 and later appeared in the film Laura, but earned less than stellar reviews for her roles.

She will forever be known as an American socialite and fashion icon as well as a former princess, having earned the title through her second marriage to Stanislaus Radziwill, who came from the Polish-Lithuanian House of Radziwill.

Despite earning her own level of success and notoriety, Lee Radziwill was and will forever be linked to her sister, Jackie O. In 2016, she famously complained about the link, telling Vanity Fair, “Please tell me this is not a story about my sister and me. I’m just sick of that! It’s like we’re Siamese twins!”

The interview was for their “sisters issue” so it stands to reason that the magazine would talk about their familial bond. However, Radziwill opened up about being related to such a high-profile public figure, revealing that there were many things she wasn’t allowed to do while Jackie’s husband, John F. Kennedy, was president.

WWD was first to report that Lee Radziwill died in her New York City home on Friday. The cause of death is not known.