Leah Messer’s brother tells her to put clothes on in Instagram post

Leah Messer isn’t usually the Teen Mom 2 star to be caught up in controversy, but her brother appears to have no problem calling out his sister on social media. Leah recently went on a trip to Costa Rica with Kailyn Lowry, and as she started to share photos from the trip, her brother appeared less than pleased over one specific photo.

On Instagram, Leah shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit, sitting with her back to the camera. She’s sitting on what appears to be a paddleboard, watching the sun go down. Her back tattoo is slightly showing, but the focus is on her lower back.

“Ya nasty get some clothes on,” the user named Isaac Messer wrote as a reply on her Instagram post. Leah does have a brother by that same name.

“LMFAO she’s in the ocean wtf kind of comment….” one person wrote in defense of Leah, who was wearing a bathing suit that wasn’t skimpy or revealing.

Isaac replied, “That’s my sister I can say whatever I want in my comments to her post.”

Leah didn’t reply to her brother, but it’s possible that she doesn’t feel that she needs to justify the photo. As many of her followers pointed out, she was wearing a bathing suit because she was in the ocean.

Leah Messer may have needed this trip to Costa Rica, as she recently revealed that she had broken things off with Jason. On Teen Mom 2, fans are learning that her daughters didn’t like Jason and joked about poisoning him. He also expressed controlling behavior in regards to raising the twin girls.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.