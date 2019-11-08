Leah Messer talks choosing the right one: Is she slamming Jenelle Evans?

Leah Messer doesn’t like to get involved in the drama that’s surrounding her fellow Teen Mom 2 stars. She tends to stay out of the drama and doesn’t usually use social media to share her thoughts.

However, it appears that she may be taking a passive-aggressive dig at her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans.

This week, Leah posted a quote on her Instagram Live, where she shared her thoughts on picking a partner. She essentially supports the idea that your partner affects everything in your life, including your mental health, your self-love, your happiness, and how you deal with situations.

The quote ends with the advice to choose carefully.

It has only been a week since Jenelle Evans revealed she had filed for divorce from David Eason after two years of marriage. Even though Jenelle’s marriage had been plagued by rumors that he was abusive towards her and the kids, she always stood by her husband.

However, in her recent restraining order, she outlines the threats he directed her way, including wishing she was dead. She also pointed to the extensive collection of weapons he had.

Perhaps, Leah Messer is giving some advice to Jenelle, asking her to choose her partner more carefully next time.

Before Jenelle and David got married, many people warned her about David and his controlling behavior. Some could see this as being her fault as she decided to move ahead with the marriage.

Maybe Leah wants Jenelle to know that David has affected all aspects of her life, including her recent firing from MTV.

Perhaps the quote is not so much a dig but more advice for the next man that may come along and win Jenelle’s heart.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.