Leah Messer responds to Jenelle Evans’ diss on her mothering skills

Yesterday, we reported that Jenelle Evans has been using her social media to proclaim she’s a great parent after regaining custody of her children and stepdaughter.

The reality star was called out by fans, who told Jenelle that a good mother doesn’t need to tell everyone she is a good mom, to which Jenelle replied that she’d shout it until the person’s ears bled.

Another fan told Jenelle that a good mother “doesn’t get her kids taken away,” to which Jenelle replied by dragging Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer into the conversation.

So I guess Leah’s not a good mom? 🧐 She got her kids taken and given back just like me 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/WoStknpVVF — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 19, 2019

“So I guess Leah’s not a good mom? She got her kids taken away and given back just like me,” she penned.

At the time of writing, Leah Messer hadn’t responded, but she has since put Jenelle in her place.

She’s gotta pin her troubles on someone… why not it be me? 🧐 Worry about what’s good for you and those babies Jenelle. Stop attacking people on social media. 👀❤️ — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) July 19, 2019

Leah responded to a fan who stuck up for her, saying that Jenelle always needs to “pin her troubles on someone.”

“She’s gotta pin her troubles on someone… why not it be me? Worry about what’s good for you and those babies Jenelle. Stop attacking people on social media,” she told her.

Later, she told fans that she didn’t think Jenelle was worth her time and has continued to enjoy her time in Hawaii with fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.