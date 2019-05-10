Leah Messer on Kailyn Lowry friendship: Jokes about dating Teen Mom 2 star

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry recently went on a trip to Costa Rica. The two Teen Mom 2 friends have become closer over the past couple of years, as the two are in very similar situations. They both have 3 children and have multiple baby daddies to deal with. Plus, they’ve both been filming Teen Mom 2 since 2011.

Apparently, their followers don’t believe that the two can be just friends. On Leah’s Instagram photos, her followers are guessing that something is going on between them. Leah used the opportunity to joke about people’s assumptions, writing the hashtags, #ThatsMyGirl, #SoWhatIfWereDating, #ModernBradyBunch, #GirlMom, and #BoyMom.

She points out that together, they would have six children – 3 boys and 3 girls. That would indeed be a modern day Brady Bunch. However, as far as we can tell, these girls are just great friends and enjoy hanging out together.

Leah and Kail appear to be the closest out of the entire cast. After Jenelle Evans’ recent firing, only Chelsea DeBoer remains and both are friends with her as well. She also has three children.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Kailyn wanted to explore more. She’s been open in regards to having relationships with women and doesn’t hold back when it comes to being bisexual.

Leah, on the other hand, has never expressed an interest in having relationships with women. While filming, she’s only documented relationships with men, most recently with Jason Jordan.

Both Kailyn and Leah have also expressed their thoughts about David Eason shooting Jenelle Evans’ dog Nugget. Both condemned his behavior, saying that the poor dog didn’t deserve it. In addition, Kailyn revealed that she didn’t want to be in the same vicinity as David during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, as she feared for her safety.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.