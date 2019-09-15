Lauren Swanson reveals she needs more schooling for nursing degree after she was questioned on Instagram

Lauren Swanson had to backpedal just a little bit after her most recent Instagram post. Last week, the Duggar wife shared some fun facts about herself. Followers were shocked to learn she went to college at 16 and got her associate’s degree for nursing.

After Lauren Swanson was questioned about whether she was practicing or not, she revealed that she needs more schooling and would also have to take the state boards. At this point, she is no longer interested in nursing and her true passion is designing and decor.

It was a bit shocking to learn that Lauren Swanson had such big ambitions and attended college at just 16. She married Josiah Duggar in June 2018, and since then, it hasn’t looked like she has worked at all.

The Duggar wives typically don’t work outside of the home as they homeschool their little ones and are usually pregnant soon following their wedding. Jinger Duggar was the exception.

Currently, Lauren Swanson is expecting her rainbow baby. She fell pregnant last fall but miscarried the little one while they were filming Counting On.

Not only did Lauren have to live the nightmare as it happened, but she also had to watch it unfold on television in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers. The couple announced they were expecting their rainbow baby earlier this year.

Despite some of the Instagram trolls on Lauren Swanson’s fun fact post, many of the comments were positive. She didn’t get heckled as much when she clarified her nursing status.

Fortunately, if she does change her mind and starts to pursue a career in nursing, her sister-in-law, Abbie Grace Burnett could help her. She is an LPN and was working up until she married John-David Duggar.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their little girl in November. Until then, the career talk will have to be put on hold as they adjust to life as a mom and dad.