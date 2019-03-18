Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar want another child

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have been married for almost a year. They suffered a devastating loss last fall shortly after learning they were pregnant. Now, viewers are wondering whether Lauren and Josiah will welcome a child before the year ends.
The last few weeks on Counting On have been hard for the couple as one episode announced the pregnancy and the following episode announced the miscarriage. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar had kept the news private, but it was leaked online shortly before the new season began.
Will Lauren get pregnant again immediately?
There has been speculation that Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar may be ready for a baby. The couple explained that they were excited to learn they were expecting and one day wished for a sibling for their lost baby.
The Duggar family isn’t known for “trying” to have children. They believe that God will bless them with as many children as he desires. No birth control is used, which means another baby could be on the way at any point.
Many of yall don't know this, but a couple of months ago we found out we were expecting, however, soon after we miscarried. At first, we kind of wanted to just stay quiet about the news, but knew that since everyone is anticipating for us to announce that were having a baby, we felt like it was time that we told everyone that our first and only baby is in heaven. It is hard to hear when people asks us if we are expecting, when we only recently lost our baby. You can imagine it was devastating to the both of us. Our expectations of setting up a baby room, hearing the heart beat, feeling the baby's first kick in mommys tummy, holding our little one and getting to to see our precious baby were – Shattered. Gone. Right before our eyes. Even though our sweet child is no longer with us, it is such a comfort to know that one day we will get to see our baby in Heaven! To the ones who have gone through this, I know your pain. It’s real and terrible. I just want you to know you don’t have to suffer in pain alone. It is not your fault. We greatly appreciate your prayers as we go through this hard time! Love, -Josiah and Lauren #countingon #TLC #miscarriage #ourbabyisafeinthearmsofjesus
Due date fast approaching
It was revealed that Lauren Swanson had the same due date as Jessa Duggar. Early June is when she is due, and when that rolls around, Lauren Swanson will likely miss what could have been. Jessa shared a post on social media about her pregnancy and the loss of her sister-in-law’s, confirming they shared the same due date.
As the date draws near, fans are wondering if another pregnancy announcement will come from Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar. While they told their family early, she revealed that she didn’t regret it because her mom and Michelle Duggar have been a huge help in working through her loss.
Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.