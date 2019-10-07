Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar pack on the PDA ahead of daughter’s birth

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are just weeks away from welcoming their little girl. This fall is already proving to be better than last for the sweet couple. Last year, they found out they were expecting and just a few days later, Lauren miscarried.

Lauren Swanson was devastated following the miscarriage last fall, and when she had to relive it as it aired on Counting On earlier this year, it wasn’t much better. Fortunately, Lauren has been able to share the joy of expecting with her sisters-in-law and her little girl will join two more little girls who are due in November as well.

They recently celebrated their baby shower and even have their Amazon baby registry linked to their Instagram account in case any fans would like to send them a gift.

Recently, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar shared some photos from a date night then went on. She looked stunning in a sweater that hugged her growing bump. The couple even packed on a kiss to show some PDA for followers. Lauren and Josiah have come a long way since this time last year and their journey is only the beginning of what is to come for this young couple.

Their pregnancy announcement will be filmed for the upcoming season of Counting On.

The trailer showed Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar casually revealing they were expecting during a family event that appeared to be a picnic or barbeque.

They were one of the six announcements that happened this year. Jessa Duggar welcomed a little girl in May, Kendra Caldwell is expecting a little girl in November, Anna Duggar is expecting a little in November as well, Joy-Anna was expecting a little girl in November but lost her at the end of June, and Abbie Grace Burnett is expecting a baby girl this winter.

A new chapter of life is gearing up for Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar as they embark on parenthood. They have not yet revealed what they will name their little girl, but the couple named the baby they lost Asa. Could they be sticking with an A-themed name?

Counting On returns Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c on TLC.