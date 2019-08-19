Lauren Hashian’s Instagram account hasn’t got a single bikini picture and here’s why that’s so refreshing

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got married yesterday and a couple of pictures were posted on Instagram showing their wedding day.
The photos had Lauren in a beautiful white dress while Johnson wore a nice white suit.
With that said, a quick look at Lauren Hashian’s Instagram account shows that Dwayne Johnson found a classy and family-oriented wife to say “I do” to.
Lauren Hashian Instagram
When you look at the Instagram account of many people — both celebrities and normal everyday people — you see the type of person they are.
Many men and women love to show off their bodies in their Instagram photos, with so many bikini-clad women that Instagram becomes NSFW quicker than expected.
That is not what you get from Lauren Hashian’s Instagram account.
Instead, the day of her wedding to Dwayne Johnson, Lauren posted a beautiful family photo celebrating her late father’s 70th birthday. She captioned it with a discussion of “LOVE, laughs, music, wisdom, and guidance watching over us.”
It was a touching and beautiful tribute to Sib Hashian, the late drummer for Boston.
View this post on Instagram
On today, my father’s 70th birthday, my family and I understand more than ever how blessed we were to have 67 years of his LOVE, laughs, music, wisdom, and guidance watching over us. Now he watches over us in a different way. Dad, I miss you everyday, I love you and wish you could be here to see all of this too… But I know you have the penthouse view now. Thank you for still being with us & walking with me in your new way… We ❤️ YOU 🙏🏼#DadamusDadamusDadamusHashian 😇🥁🎳🏌🏽♂️🎂🍬📽🌊💗🌈
Dig deeper into her Instagram account and there are some great photos of her and Dwayne Johnson, as well as images of the two children that the couple bore, Jasmine (age 3) and Tiana (16 months).
View this post on Instagram
Dear MM, every day.. every single day I wake up grateful 🙂 smiling, laughing at something you said, or something that’s happening in our now very busy home. Even the imperfections of life, the ups and the downs, make this all perfect somehow. Because you’re always aiming to grow, get better, gain wisdom from every situation, and genuinely learn from them. You never stop those things. You inspire me. You have the GREATEST heart (and the greatest vocabulary) of anyone I know 🤣And g*d damn do I love you. I saved the rest of my feelings for your birthday card 😉❤️.. to my man… HAPPY BIRTHDAY MM!! I LOVE YOU!! 🥃🥃🙏🏼❤️💪🏾🦍❤️🌹💕
The most impressive thing is that Lauren Hashian’s Instagram account updates when she has something to say about her family, remember about those she loves, or sometimes just to share a moment that is special to her.
View this post on Instagram
#TB to seeing @hamiltonwestend in London this Fall. Was absolutely incredible, and wish I knew everyone’s names to tag in this pic (Lemme know if anyone does) What an honor! This was my second go seeing the play, and my first was on Broadway in NYC, May 2017. Now that was absolutely epic experiencing it for the first time. But it was just as good here in the UK the second time.. Thank you all for the privilege of meeting you! #HamiltonWestEnd PS – I thought every single one of you was American! 😂 the accents! 👌🏼
Lauren Hashian doesn’t go to Instagram every day to let people follow her life to the minutia. She doesn’t talk about everything she ate that day (no offense to her new husband, who loves to share his dinner photos).
Lauren Hashian seems to be a real person and is now sharing what looks to be a long life with the man and family she loves.