Lauren Graham and Peter Krause Golden Globes red carpet appearance: How long have they been dating?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Actress Lauren Graham and her actor beau, Peter Krause, made a rare red-carpet appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes. They looked stunning and happy as they smiled for photographs. It is an opportunity the couple doesn’t often give to photogs or fans for that matter.

Their rare appearance as a couple has social media buzzing about Lauren and Peter’s relationship.

Although each of them has mentioned their romance publicly before, they work extremely hard to keep their personal life. Peter and Lauren are spotted so rarely together that many fans forget the duo was even a couple until their Golden Globes appearance.

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause are so beautiful 🤧❤️ IVE BEEN SHIPPING THEM SINCE THE BEGINNING IM SO GLAD THEYRE STILL TOGETHER AFTER YEARS AND YEARS pic.twitter.com/JUDXhPjy89 — noemi. (@wildfiresqueen) January 6, 2020

Now that it is clear Lauren and Peter are still going strong, let’s take a look at how long they have been a couple. They have been dating longer than many fans think because they fly under the radar.

Lauren and Peter starred on Parenthood together, where they played brother and sister Adam and Sarah Braverman for six seasons.

However, the two had known each for over 15 years before they began shooting the NBC hit show. They met in 1995 when they both guest-starred on the comedy Caroline in the City.

It is a classic case of friendship turning into romance. The Gilmore Girls alum told Good Housekeeping she and her man would talk for hours, deepening their friendship and eventually becoming romantic.

Neither Peter nor Lauren had ever spilled exactly when they started dating, but she alluded to it happening during the first season of Parenthood.

Peter Krause and Lauren Graham the red carpet at the #GoldenGlobes today! pic.twitter.com/2rMLEAkijr — 9-1-1 Updates (@The911News) January 6, 2020

Peter and his lady love are not hiding their love for each other or their romance. They are merely careful regarding how much is revealed to the public. Both have made it clear they are completely head over heels for each other and love their low-key life together.

The 2020 Golden Globes had several must-see moments, including Peter Krause and Lauren Graham making a rare public appearance together. She looked gorgeous in a red gown, while he was dapper in his tux.