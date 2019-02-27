Laura Krupinski death: Family of Hamptons plane crash victims’ daughter ‘deeply saddened’

Laura Krupinski has died at age 52. The former model created headlines in 2013 when she accused her millionaire father of having an affair with Martha Stewart.

Laura was reportedly estranged from her parents, Hamptons mansion builder Ben Krupinski and his wife Bonnie, before they tragically died in a plane crash along with her 22-year-old son Will Maerov in June 2018.

The trio died as a private jet they were in crashed when it approached East Hampton, Long Island, airport for landing.

Laura’s ex-husband and the father of their deceased son, Lance Maerov, said (via Page Six): “We are deeply saddened to learn about Laura’s tragic passing and ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

It is unclear how Laura died as no official cause of death has been released at the time of writing. Her uncle Kevin Ackley said on Facebook that her death had been “sudden”, adding: “She went through hell this past year.”

The former Wilhelmina model previously appeared on the cover of Vogue and other magazines during her career. She was relatively online, although she had a private Twitter account as well as a YouTube channel and a Facebook page.

Laura was once rumored to have dated Hollywood star Matt Dillon. She faded from the spotlight after her millionaire father reportedly cut off her $26,000 monthly allowance following the allegations about him having an affair with Martha Stewart, which he denied.

In 2016, Laura was reportedly arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident and false report of a stolen motor vehicle. Police evidence was said to have shown that the former model was in a recent relationship with the individual she accused of stealing her car and knew that the unnamed person was in possession of the vehicle.

Laura Krupinski is survived by her daughter Charlotte.