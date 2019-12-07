Laura Jallali tries to make peace after Deavan Clegg call out

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Laura Jallali doesn’t have a beef with any of her 90 Day Fiance castmates, not even Deavan Clegg. At least that’s what she claimed recently on social media.

Not long after Deavan took aim at Laura, telling her to “stop lying” following claims that she is now dating a famous 90 Day Fiance blogger, Laura seemingly responded. And it looks like she’s trying to send a message to the rest of the 90 Day Fiance cast.

“I have no negative comments to say about any of my cast of 90 Days tow,” Laura began. “They are all unique and we share the same journey. God bless them all!”

The timing of Laura’s post is interesting considering that the 90 Day Fiance cast has been a bit divided, with Laura and Evelin on one side and seemingly everyone else on the other.

That was evident when Corey spent an evening with Larissa Lima, a move that infuriated Evelin Villegas.

But Laura has been feuding with Deavan for a while now — ever since she questioned Deavan’s parenting for letting Leida babysit Taeyung while she spent the day filming the Tell All.

On top of that, Tiffany Franco was recently asked about Laura. She carefully responded, “She’s a nice lady with a lot going on I feel like she’s confused now that everything she’s planned didn’t work out and she doesn’t know what to do with herself.”

There have been plenty of times where Laura has inserted herself in 90 Day Fiance drama that wasn’t hers, and now, she’s getting a bit of that back as her co-stars call her out.

Is that why she decided to put out this peace offering, claiming not to have a problem with anyone from her The Other Way cast specifically? It seems that she’s trying to smooth things over with Deavan and Tiffany’s take on Laura was polite.