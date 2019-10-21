Laura Jallali blames 90 Day Fiance for Aladin Jallali divorce: ‘I lost my marriage due to this show’

The second and final part of the first 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Couples Tell All has arrived and along with that, many cast members have been sharing messages and videos to say goodbye to their fans.

Laura Jallali was among them but when it was time to say something insightful, she decided to keep things real.

In a video shared by Laura on Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance star told her fans, “I just wanna say, tonight is the last night for 90 Days The Other Way finale and it’s been great!”

Then, likely realizing that no one would buy that at all, Laura “got real” and claimed that she is getting divorced because of the TLC series.

She said, “Well, let’s be honest, okay? I lost my marriage due to this show.”

Then, she decided to share a bit of positive too.

“However, what I have lost in a husband, I have gained so many amazing, wonderful friends,” Laura continued. “And I was able to work with a really fantastic cast. So I lost something but I have gained a lot and I so much appreciate your support.”

As many 90 Day Fiance fans already know is that Laura and Aladin have been split up since before the Tell All and that she is currently staying near Evelin in Ecuador.

There’s been quite a bit of drama in Laura’s orbit with her son Liam getting his “I told you so” moment plus the drama with her dogs.

Add in the pregnancy announcement and “miscarriage, the “bruised” eye photo, Laura’s insinuation that Aladin might be gay — and we still haven’t forgotten about that time that Laura bought grapes because she wanted something to drink so bad and was preparing to make wine in their closet.

Aladin has hinted on Instagram that he can’t wait until he can talk about what really went down with Laura and it’s probably going to be juicy.

After all, he did seem pretty excited to be getting married and just six weeks later, he was adamant that he wanted a divorce.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.