La’Tecia Thomas: Lil Wayne engagement rumors link rapper to this Aussie model

Rumors are flying that hip-hop artist Lil Wayne may be preparing to tie the knot.

The latest reports involve sources saying that Wayne is engaged to La’Tecia Thomas and the two are now planning out a wedding. Here are more details on who the woman Lil Wayne may be engaged to is exactly.

Lil Wayne’s possible future wife La’Tecia Thomas

La’Tecia Thomas is an Australian plus-size model. Based on the information at Healthy Celeb, she was born on September 3, 1990, in Melbourne, Australia, making her 29 years old. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, and is 5-foot-9 based on their details.

Thomas’ journey included spending time as a mentally unhealthy UK size 6 and eventually becoming a much happier, self-confident size 16. She now tries to encourage women to embrace their natural image by sharing regular make-up free photos in addition to her modeling shots.

She gained a social media following thanks to her journey. Thomas boasts a large following on her Instagram account of over one million people following her posts.

According to her Instagram bio, La’Tecia Thomas is a body-positive activist and works with the Wilhelmina agency. They’ve worked with stars including Cyndi Lauper, Rebecca Romijn, and Estelle, amongst others over the years.

Thomas also lists Bella Management out of Australia and Milk Management out of the UK amongst agencies on her IG bio.

She frequently posts different modeling images to her Instagram profile including the one below.

In addition to Instagram, Thomas also has a YouTube channel with nearly 500,000 subscribers. On the popular video social media platform, she posts modeling behind-the-scenes videos along with fashion try-ons and other videos related to her work. Her most recent was a vlog related to the diet and weight loss industry.

La’Tecia also has a Facebook fan page with over 16,000 Likes but seems less active on the account. She also lists Makeup Artist amongst her professions in the About section.

Beyond Thomas’s social media posts, not a lot is known about her because the relationship has been kept away from the public.

Are Lil Wayne and La’Tecia Thomas engaged?

That’s the big question. There are reports circulating that Weezy is engaged to Thomas, who has been kept mostly a secret. Previously, Lil Wayne was spotted publicly with other women including Toya Wright, Lauren London, and Christina Milan.

A report from LilWayneHQ indicates that Wayne and Thomas spent New Year’s Eve together with his children. The website also claims Wayne and Thomas’ relationship has been private for a while. However, the site refers to La’Tecia as Wayne’s “rumored fiancé” leaving many to wonder if the speculation is true.

So far, neither Lil Wayne or La’Tecia Thomas has made any public confirmation of the engagement.