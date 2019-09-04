Home > People

LaShawn Daniels death: Tributes pour in for Grammy-winning songwriter and close friend of Tamar Braxton

4th September 2019 11:30 AM ET
LaShawn Daniels
Songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies at 41. Pic credit: BigShiz (LaShawn Daniels)/Instagram

Singer-songwriter and producer LaShawn Daniels has died at 41 years old. Although his family has not yet officially confirmed the news by releasing a statement, stars, friends, and colleagues have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share the news.

LaShawn Daniels’ cause of death has not been confirmed, but some sources are reporting that he died in a car crash.

Stars who have paid tribute on Twitter and Instagram include Tamar Braxton, Kirk Franklin, singer Kehlani, singer-songwriter Dawn Richard, Elijah Connor, songwriter MNEK, and Victoria Monet.

💔💔💔💔💔 I can’t even process that you’re gone. I learned everything I know about harmonies and vocal production and songwriting from YOU at day one straight outta sac into your arms and coaching!! All of your timeless work. Purple Reign days are my entire foundation. The classic songs you’ve written. Your kindness and willingness to work with some new girls straight from their hometown and give us your ALL after working with LEGENDS ONLY! I would be nothing. I was just talking about you to billboard and it feels like yesterday that we were all in the studio laughing, crying, working day and night just to get a glimpse of a dream. The way you made me do it over and over and teach me to come and sing with that shiz vibrato that was so recognizably yours. Your patience with my pitchy ass at 19. The way you sang toot it and boot it around the studio echoing in the halls. That loud contagious laugh. I will never forget your presence. I really don’t know what to say this is heart breaking I hope the world knows the angel we just lost. I 😥😥😥 really wish this weren’t true. Life is so short man I pray for your family. Your twin son. I pray that God wraps his arms around everyone tonight as we pray and re imagine you with the wings you’ve always had. I will miss you Shiz. So much. Rest well. Play your music and sing loud in heaven so we can hear it in our dreams. I love you

Fans have also been paying tribute on Twitter and Instagram, with many leaving comments on his last post made 2 days ago after the 2019 BMI Awards in Atlanta.

#Redbottom 📸 @alstonmediagroup

Who was LaShawn Daniels?

LaShawn Daniels, popularly known as Big Shiz, was a songwriter who was best known for writing scores of hit songs for top artists such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Michael and Janet Jackson. He also worked with George Michael, Spice Girls, Mary J. Blige and Alicia Keys. Daniels even collaborated with top music producers such as Darkchild (Rodney Jerkins).

He wrote hit songs such as Beyonce and Lady Gaga’s Telephone, Tony Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough, Whitney Houston’s It’s Not Right But It’s Okay, Destiny’s Child Lose My Breath and Say My Name. He also wrote Jennifer Lopez’s hit single If You Had My Love, Monica and Brandy’s The Boy is Mine, and Michael Jackson’s You Rock My World.

Brunchin with my Boo🥰 #CoolCouples

In 2000, LaShawn Daniels won a Grammy for his work on Destiny’s Child’s Say My Name. He also earned a Grammy nomination in 2013 for his work on Tamar Braxton’s Love and War. More recently, LaShawn and his wife April have appeared regularly on WeTV’s Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince. They are close friends of the Braxton family.

LaShawn Daniels is survived by his wife April and sons Omarr, Tahson and Jett.