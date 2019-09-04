LaShawn Daniels death: Tributes pour in for Grammy-winning songwriter and close friend of Tamar Braxton

Singer-songwriter and producer LaShawn Daniels has died at 41 years old. Although his family has not yet officially confirmed the news by releasing a statement, stars, friends, and colleagues have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share the news.
LaShawn Daniels’ cause of death has not been confirmed, but some sources are reporting that he died in a car crash.
Stars who have paid tribute on Twitter and Instagram include Tamar Braxton, Kirk Franklin, singer Kehlani, singer-songwriter Dawn Richard, Elijah Connor, songwriter MNEK, and Victoria Monet.
rest in peace, Lashawn Daniels. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgMc0AnvdV
— Tamar & Vince (@tamarvinceshow) September 4, 2019
The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it….. LaShawnDaniels…we just stood together a week ago. No words……
— Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) September 4, 2019
we was supposed go crazy next week… appreciate you for fuckin wit me OG.. your legacy will never be forgotten! this shit crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels 💔
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 4, 2019
RIP to Lashawn Daniels 🙁 he’s only co written/vocal produced literally all of our favourite records – this is so sad 💔
— MNEK (@MNEK) September 4, 2019
Yooooo I’m lost. Lashawn Daniels died?!!!! I’m stuck. This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul.
— DAWN (@DawnRichard) September 4, 2019
#LashawnDaniels rest easy bro, your gift of music has changed the world but most importantly my life, you will forever be one of the Musical 🐐’s on the 🖊 gone but never forgotten!! 🙏🏽🕊 @BIGSHIZ
— ElijahConnor (@ElijahConnor) September 4, 2019
Wow… Rest In Peace @BIGSHIZ 🙏🏽 Great guy man smh… 🤦🏽♂️
— Heartbreak Kid (@RealChrisLandry) September 4, 2019
Wow. That Lashawn Daniels new. One of the greatest songwriters EVER. Literally A SOUND in R&B. Prayers to his family.
— Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) September 4, 2019
Man, @BIGSHIZ was truly one of my first musical heroes. Really looked up to him and loved the music he had a hand in, sad we didnt get to spend more time together. Rest easy brother. 🙏🏻
— JHart (@JHartMusic) September 4, 2019
💔💔💔💔💔 I can’t even process that you’re gone. I learned everything I know about harmonies and vocal production and songwriting from YOU at day one straight outta sac into your arms and coaching!! All of your timeless work. Purple Reign days are my entire foundation. The classic songs you’ve written. Your kindness and willingness to work with some new girls straight from their hometown and give us your ALL after working with LEGENDS ONLY! I would be nothing. I was just talking about you to billboard and it feels like yesterday that we were all in the studio laughing, crying, working day and night just to get a glimpse of a dream. The way you made me do it over and over and teach me to come and sing with that shiz vibrato that was so recognizably yours. Your patience with my pitchy ass at 19. The way you sang toot it and boot it around the studio echoing in the halls. That loud contagious laugh. I will never forget your presence. I really don’t know what to say this is heart breaking I hope the world knows the angel we just lost. I 😥😥😥 really wish this weren’t true. Life is so short man I pray for your family. Your twin son. I pray that God wraps his arms around everyone tonight as we pray and re imagine you with the wings you’ve always had. I will miss you Shiz. So much. Rest well. Play your music and sing loud in heaven so we can hear it in our dreams. I love you
If you’re a true Brandy fan, you understand the impact of @BIGSHIZ. His vocal production & bgvs created a new standard of r&b. I can’t believe you’re gone. Rest in love and power. Thank you for always supporting & encouraging me. Your musical legacy lives on. #LaShawnDaniels 💔🙏🏾
— Jade Novah (@JadeNovah) September 4, 2019
So sad…I was just with him last weekend 😥😥😥RT @trapcry: Rest In Peace to LaShawn Daniels @BIGSHIZ. He’s responsible for so many great moments in music. 😢🙏🏾. A legend. pic.twitter.com/zrZDZ3h9DL
— DeVon Franklin (@DeVonFranklin) September 4, 2019
Fans have also been paying tribute on Twitter and Instagram, with many leaving comments on his last post made 2 days ago after the 2019 BMI Awards in Atlanta.
I can't believe #LashawnDaniels has died 🙁 He wrote The Boy Is Mine, Say My Name, Lose My Breath, Full Moon, What About Us, If You Had My Love, He Wasn't Man Enough, Telephone and pretty much all of my other favourite songs…. pic.twitter.com/nc9UtZ7lIi
— Neil (@neilLGBT) September 4, 2019
RIP Lashawn Daniels! Met him during my time with @WEtv and he was always POSITIVE ENERGY! Sending ❤️ to his wife & family
— Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) September 4, 2019
Lashawn Daniels gifted us pure classics over the years!!
Rest easy, legend.
— Netta (@NettaBrielle) September 4, 2019
When you hear a R&B song from the late 90s/00s… there is an 80% chance LaShawn Daniels wrote it! RIP big guy! pic.twitter.com/0pbuqYEidU
— Jerrel (@jerrel_allen) September 4, 2019
OMG not Lashawn Daniels! My condolences goes our to his wife April! He was such a funny guy who always had me cracking up whenever him and Tamar got together. …I’m stunned 😣#LaShawnDaniels 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/IcrQh9WjQy
— SLAYSARAH 💅🏿 (@SlaySlaysarah) September 4, 2019
Who was LaShawn Daniels?
LaShawn Daniels, popularly known as Big Shiz, was a songwriter who was best known for writing scores of hit songs for top artists such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Michael and Janet Jackson. He also worked with George Michael, Spice Girls, Mary J. Blige and Alicia Keys. Daniels even collaborated with top music producers such as Darkchild (Rodney Jerkins).
He wrote hit songs such as Beyonce and Lady Gaga’s Telephone, Tony Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough, Whitney Houston’s It’s Not Right But It’s Okay, Destiny’s Child Lose My Breath and Say My Name. He also wrote Jennifer Lopez’s hit single If You Had My Love, Monica and Brandy’s The Boy is Mine, and Michael Jackson’s You Rock My World.
They don’t make em like @bigshiz! That’s the face you make when you’re legacy is not just about what you accomplish professionally but more importantly what you accomplish as a man. He was one of the best of us in every category you could think of. Pardon my human thoughts but there are so many people who don’t value life and make a mockery of what God has given but we have to lose him? A man who stood on principles, morals, spirituality, and the uplifting of the most high! What a man we have lost. What an example! What big shoes we have to fill! I’m lost.. I trust God but i’m concerned about this one. We needed him..🙏🏾 #RIP
In 2000, LaShawn Daniels won a Grammy for his work on Destiny’s Child’s Say My Name. He also earned a Grammy nomination in 2013 for his work on Tamar Braxton’s Love and War. More recently, LaShawn and his wife April have appeared regularly on WeTV’s Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince. They are close friends of the Braxton family.
LaShawn Daniels is survived by his wife April and sons Omarr, Tahson and Jett.