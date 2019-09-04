LaShawn Daniels death: Tributes pour in for Grammy-winning songwriter and close friend of Tamar Braxton

Singer-songwriter and producer LaShawn Daniels has died at 41 years old. Although his family has not yet officially confirmed the news by releasing a statement, stars, friends, and colleagues have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share the news.

LaShawn Daniels’ cause of death has not been confirmed, but some sources are reporting that he died in a car crash.

Stars who have paid tribute on Twitter and Instagram include Tamar Braxton, Kirk Franklin, singer Kehlani, singer-songwriter Dawn Richard, Elijah Connor, songwriter MNEK, and Victoria Monet.

rest in peace, Lashawn Daniels. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgMc0AnvdV — Tamar & Vince (@tamarvinceshow) September 4, 2019

The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it….. LaShawnDaniels…we just stood together a week ago. No words…… — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) September 4, 2019

we was supposed go crazy next week… appreciate you for fuckin wit me OG.. your legacy will never be forgotten! this shit crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels 💔 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 4, 2019

RIP to Lashawn Daniels 🙁 he’s only co written/vocal produced literally all of our favourite records – this is so sad 💔 — MNEK (@MNEK) September 4, 2019

Yooooo I’m lost. Lashawn Daniels died?!!!! I’m stuck. This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul. — DAWN (@DawnRichard) September 4, 2019

#LashawnDaniels rest easy bro, your gift of music has changed the world but most importantly my life, you will forever be one of the Musical 🐐’s on the 🖊 gone but never forgotten!! 🙏🏽🕊 @BIGSHIZ — ElijahConnor (@ElijahConnor) September 4, 2019

Wow… Rest In Peace @BIGSHIZ 🙏🏽 Great guy man smh… 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Heartbreak Kid (@RealChrisLandry) September 4, 2019

Wow. That Lashawn Daniels new. One of the greatest songwriters EVER. Literally A SOUND in R&B. Prayers to his family. — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) September 4, 2019

Man, @BIGSHIZ was truly one of my first musical heroes. Really looked up to him and loved the music he had a hand in, sad we didnt get to spend more time together. Rest easy brother. 🙏🏻 — JHart (@JHartMusic) September 4, 2019

If you’re a true Brandy fan, you understand the impact of @BIGSHIZ. His vocal production & bgvs created a new standard of r&b. I can’t believe you’re gone. Rest in love and power. Thank you for always supporting & encouraging me. Your musical legacy lives on. #LaShawnDaniels 💔🙏🏾 — Jade Novah (@JadeNovah) September 4, 2019

So sad…I was just with him last weekend 😥😥😥RT @trapcry: Rest In Peace to LaShawn Daniels @BIGSHIZ. He’s responsible for so many great moments in music. 😢🙏🏾. A legend. pic.twitter.com/zrZDZ3h9DL — DeVon Franklin (@DeVonFranklin) September 4, 2019

Fans have also been paying tribute on Twitter and Instagram, with many leaving comments on his last post made 2 days ago after the 2019 BMI Awards in Atlanta.

I can't believe #LashawnDaniels has died 🙁 He wrote The Boy Is Mine, Say My Name, Lose My Breath, Full Moon, What About Us, If You Had My Love, He Wasn't Man Enough, Telephone and pretty much all of my other favourite songs…. pic.twitter.com/nc9UtZ7lIi — Neil (@neilLGBT) September 4, 2019

RIP Lashawn Daniels! Met him during my time with @WEtv and he was always POSITIVE ENERGY! Sending ❤️ to his wife & family — Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) September 4, 2019

Lashawn Daniels gifted us pure classics over the years!!

Rest easy, legend. — Netta (@NettaBrielle) September 4, 2019

When you hear a R&B song from the late 90s/00s… there is an 80% chance LaShawn Daniels wrote it! RIP big guy! pic.twitter.com/0pbuqYEidU — Jerrel (@jerrel_allen) September 4, 2019

OMG not Lashawn Daniels! My condolences goes our to his wife April! He was such a funny guy who always had me cracking up whenever him and Tamar got together. …I’m stunned 😣#LaShawnDaniels 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/IcrQh9WjQy — SLAYSARAH 💅🏿 (@SlaySlaysarah) September 4, 2019

Who was LaShawn Daniels?

LaShawn Daniels, popularly known as Big Shiz, was a songwriter who was best known for writing scores of hit songs for top artists such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Michael and Janet Jackson. He also worked with George Michael, Spice Girls, Mary J. Blige and Alicia Keys. Daniels even collaborated with top music producers such as Darkchild (Rodney Jerkins).

He wrote hit songs such as Beyonce and Lady Gaga’s Telephone, Tony Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough, Whitney Houston’s It’s Not Right But It’s Okay, Destiny’s Child Lose My Breath and Say My Name. He also wrote Jennifer Lopez’s hit single If You Had My Love, Monica and Brandy’s The Boy is Mine, and Michael Jackson’s You Rock My World.

In 2000, LaShawn Daniels won a Grammy for his work on Destiny’s Child’s Say My Name. He also earned a Grammy nomination in 2013 for his work on Tamar Braxton’s Love and War. More recently, LaShawn and his wife April have appeared regularly on WeTV’s Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince. They are close friends of the Braxton family.

LaShawn Daniels is survived by his wife April and sons Omarr, Tahson and Jett.