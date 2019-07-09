Larry ‘Bone Collector’ Williams: Who is basketball player who floored Floyd Mayweather at 2019 celebrity basketball game?

A recent charity basketball game saw Larry “Bone Collector” Williams school boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. on the court. It’s not often that the undefeated boxer goes down, but his skilled opponent certainly showed him up.

So who is Larry “Bone Collector” Williams and what happened to “Money” Mayweather at the charity game?

Bone Collector crosses up Floyd “Money” Mayweather

The event was the 50K Charity Challenge Match, a basketball game hosted by Power 106 and featuring celebs balling in Los Angeles, California. Among them were Bone Collector and Money Mayweather. On one play, Mayweather found his footwork couldn’t keep up with the more skilled basketball player. Williams crossed up Money, leaving him laughing on the court, ankles broken and all.

Larry “Bone Collector” Williams added insult to injury with the boxing champ down for the count. Williams buried a three-pointer for his team, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

BC vs FLOYD MAYWEATHER

🎬

Today was Legendary at the @power_106 celeb game at UCLA! Big shoutout to @djeman @gronk @floydmayweather for putting together this type of event for teen cancer awareness and the @50kcharitychallenge

I can’t wait for the next one with @vaynersports pic.twitter.com/mAANlYk7Wr — Bone Collector (@BoneCollector23) July 9, 2019

Not only did the crowd go wild, but so did Bone Collector’s teammates. As he ran toward the sideline and jokingly fell to the court, his teammates went over to celebrate the play. The game’s announcer can be heard saying, “I tried to warn him,” regarding Williams’ dribbling skills against Mayweather.

Who is Larry “Bone Collector” Williams?

The man known as Bone Collector is a street basketball star. He’s best known for his skillful moves on the court, including the ones he showed in the charity game. He shows them quite often online via his social media channels. Check out the clip below as he puts moves on a 6-foot-9 opponent on the street court.

He’s not only so good that he can put a boxing legend down for the count, but also good enough that EA Sports added him to the NBA Live video game. The popular basketball simulation made Larry Williams one of the playable characters that gamers could challenge and ultimately take his moves.

Among Bone Collector’s trademark moves are the 155 Harlem and The Typewriter as seen in the clip below.

Williams is 38-years-old and hails from California, but was born in Tyler, Texas. He would play college ball for Chaffey College in California and then at New York City’s Globe Institute of Technology. During his time in NYC, he became a star on the legendary outdoor court, Rucker Park. Williams picked up that “Bone Collector” nickname as one might guess – for breaking ankle bones as seen in the Mayweather clip and many others he’s posted.

In 2013, SLAM named Bone Collector as one of their 25 Greatest Streetball Players of All Time, and rightfully so. He’s still showing why he’s deserving of legendary streetballer status to this day.

Williams is also a personal trainer, who can try to help others learn the skills they need. More information and merchandise is available through his TeamAnkleBreaker.com website.

Fans can also check out more of the amazing skills Larry “Bone Collector” Williams has in his arsenal at his Instagram or YouTube channel, BoneCollectorUnlimited.