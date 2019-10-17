Larissa Lima says Instagram is her ‘job,’ defends herself after nude photo leak

Larissa Lima recently called out a woman who was said to be sharing her nude photos with “strangers” all over the internet. The 90 Day Fiance alum was horrified that someone she didn’t even know would be sharing her intimate photos for what seemed to be the sake of entertainment.

The story goes much deeper and it’s believed that the woman who leaked the photos may be dating Colt Johnson. That makes things even worse if she has been sharing Larissa’s nudes with other people. In fact, it could be considered revenge porn.

Some people don’t seem to understand that, though. So when Larissa did a Q&A session recently on Instagram, someone asked her about it.

Larissa received a question that read, “Can you explain what you were talking about with revenge porn? Your page is so provocative.”

And over the top of a very provocative photo, Larissa Lima responded, “Instagram is my ‘job’, and after losing almost 30 lbs, I feel confident to pose in bikinis and lingerie. It is ridiculous to to believe that because I take intimate photos, it is ok for my most intimate photos to be shared with strangers.”

Then, Larissa tried to make an analogy, likening sharing her nude photos to believing that it is okay for adult film stars to be raped.

“Is it right to wish porn stars to be sexually assaulted because they film in the industry?” she asked. “I believe we deserve to love our own bodies, and to respect other people’s personal privacy. Lingerie photos on IG are not the same as photos sent privately to a partner. Period.”

Larissa does make a great point. It isn’t right for other people to obtain her photos without her consent and continue to share them with each other whether she posts provocative photos or not. As for Instagram being her job, that is a bit more debatable.