Larissa from 90 Day Fiance throwing shade at ex-husband Colt Johnson in photo with boyfriend?

Larissa Dos Santos Lima has moved on from her 90 Day Fiance ex-husband Colt Johnson. She’s been posting all kinds of photos with new boyfriend Eric Nichols, and it’s clear she’s enjoying their relationship.

However, Larissa’s latest Instagram post makes it appear she’s still taking shots at Colt, letting him know how much better off she is now.

As we get closer to the end of Larissa and Colt’s marriage airing on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Larissa turned up the volume on her relationship with Eric. They often pose for photos while wearing next to nothing.

Usually, it is photos of Larissa and Eric at the pool that catch viewers attention, but the latest share raised things a notch.

As seen in her latest photo shared to Instagram, Larissa is scantily clad in a bright yellow bikini and a crocheted dress that covers up literally nothing. Meanwhile, Eric is snapping the selfie while wearing nothing but a towel.

The photo shows off Larissa and Eric’s toned bodies, but it’s the caption that seems particularly shady.

“Six pack heartbreak club,” The caption reads, followed by a string of 90 Day Fiance hashtags.

Is Larissa making sure to point out how great looking she and Eric are? Or is this a direct hit on ex-husband Colt, who has nowhere near six pack abs?

Larissa seems to enjoy flaunting her new relationship for all to see. It wouldn’t be surprising if some of these posts were meant to make Colt jealous of her newfound love.