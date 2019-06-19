Larissa from 90 Day Fiance says she’s staying in the U.S., not getting deported

Colt Johnson’s mother Debbie can’t be happy to hear the latest news about ex-wife Larissa from 90 Day Fiance. After three arrests and a quickie divorce, she expected Larissa to get deported from the U.S., but according to Larissa, that’s not happening.

The latest Larissa update came just after an event promoting her makeup collaboration with Beauty Kitchen. While at the Boulder City, Nevada event, Larissa was overheard talking about her latest court date and what was going to happen next.

“It’s done, I’m here staying,” The Blast reported that Larissa said regarding her status in the U.S.

She was at the event and even walked the red carpet with her new boyfriend, Eric Nichols. Larissa has been spending quite a bit of time with him and has been flaunting their new relationship all over social media.

It’s worth noting she could be mistaken though, as Larissa also said she did not receive a conviction during her latest hearing. However, she was convicted but had the charges reduced to disorderly conduct and received a fine and suspended sentence.

While she might receive a reprieve considering she wasn’t found guilty of domestic violence, which was her initial charge, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s free and clear in the eyes of the immigration courts.

Even though they are already divorced, Larissa and Colt star in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? which is currently airing. The pair split for the last time in December, and we’re now watching that relationship unravel on television.