Lala Kent’s boyfriend: Who is Randall Emmett?

Lala Kent’s boyfriend has garnered a lot of attention over the last two years. Initially, his identity was kept secret from the Vanderpump Rules fans. Kent didn’t name him but talked quite frequently about what he was doing for her.

The mystery surrounding Lala Kent’s boyfriend was intriguing to both the Vanderpump Rules cast and fans. He wasn’t joining the show to film and those who had met him or knew his name weren’t talking about it at all. When his identity was finally outed, there was shock in the entertainment world.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend is Randall Emmett. He is a millionaire and works in the entertainment industry producing films. Emmett was previously married to Ambyr Childers and has a daughter with her.

There has been some back and forth about whether Lala Kent and Randall Emmett met before or after his marriage to Ambyr Childers was over. The divorce was finalized at the end of 2017, which is why this year Kent and her boyfriend have frequently been seen in public together.

Now that Lala Kent’s boyfriend’s identity is known, the secretive demeanor on Vanderpump Rules can end. Many of the cast members know him now, and Lala talked about him on the Vanderpump Reunion special — denying that she was a homewrecker.

She said: “When I met…Rand…he had a legal separation, so I don’t see how I did anything wrong.”

Last month, Lala Kent credited Randall Emmett for being her rock while she dealt with the devastating loss of her father. The two have been together two years now, and plenty of real-life things have brought them closer together, including her father’s passing.