Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma spotted on date with Vanessa Hudgens

Kyle Kuzma and Vanessa Hudgens have been spotted having dinner together in New York. They were at a fancy Italian restaurant in Brooklyn called Lilia.

TMZ reported that the pair appeared to be enjoying each other’s company with lots of laughing and smiling going on as they shared a bottle of red wine. The restaurant is apparently known for its intimate atmosphere.

Kuzma, 24-years-old and a native of Michigan, was in town with his fellow teammates of the Los Angeles Lakers. They are taking on the New York Knicks today on Wednesday, January 22.

Whereas, Hudgens (31) is in New York promoting Bad Boys For Life, which includes making appearances on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America.

It’s not clear if the pair are an actual item as yet, but three days ago, Kuzma posted a photo of himself on the court with the caption “Yeaaaa we like thattttt,” to which Hudgens responded with, “yeah we doooo.”

Hudgens is known to be a Lakers fan, and she recently watched the guys playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers. She posted a video from the side of the court tagging in LeBron James, Dwight Howard, and Kuzma; she referred to them as “my heroes.” High praise indeed.

Kuzma is considered to be a bit of a ladies man and has been previously pictured fondling his girlfriend’s butt cheeks. He has also been associated with Kendall Jenner after being photographed on a yacht with the model over the summer.

Hudgens is recently single, having broken up with her partner of nearly nine years, Austin Butler. The pair who met on the set of High School Musical had been dating since 2011, but rumors of a split surfaced in the summer, and confirmation of a break-up came out last week.

Neither Kuzma or Hudgens have confirmed if they are together, it is possible they are just two friends who decided to grab some dinner while they were New York. It’s also possible we’ll be hearing wedding bells in the future.