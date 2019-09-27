Labradoodles and Rottie-Poos: Where did they come from and which celebrities own them?

Wally Conron is the creator of Labradoodle crossbreed dogs. However, during an Australian ABC News podcast released last week, he said he regrets creating Labradoodles. He set the demand for designer breeds, such as the Rottweiler-Standard Poodle crossbreed known as Rottie-Poo.

Conron, 90, first bred the Labrador Retriever-Poodle hybrid in 1989, while working for Guide Dogs Victoria in Australia. He explained that he crossed a Labrador and a Standard Poodle with a non-shedding coat specifically for a blind woman from Hawaii. She needed a guide dog, and her husband was allergic to Labrador Retrievers.

Conron did not foresee at the time that his Labrador-Poodle creation would become a highly sought after designer mixed breed in Australia and the rest of the world.

He said that his “big regret” was that he enabled “unethical, ruthless people” to breed designer dogs for “big bucks” without considering the health and welfare of the dogs they bred.

“I opened a Pandora’s box and released a Frankenstein(‘s) monster,” he said.

Conron explained that most designer dogs, such as Labradoodles and Rottie-Poos, suffer hereditary health problems. He added that unethical breeding practices exacerbated the issues due to demand for designer breeds.

For instance, Labradoodles often suffer from health problems, such as hip dysplasia and eye disease.

But Labradoodle owners have protested Conron referring to their beloved dogs as “Frankenstein monsters.” According to USA Today, the dog owners describe their dogs as “family-friendly.”

Which celebrities own Labradoodles?

Labradoodles are highly sought after designer breeds in the U.S., and many celebrities own them.

Celebrities who are known to have owned Labradoodles include model-actress Christie Brinkley whose pet was named Maple Sugar.

Maple Sugar is really loving her issue of #sociallifemagazine! She hasn't put it down since she got it! #maplesugarbrinkley Posted by Christie Brinkley on Thursday, May 29, 2014

Tiger Woods owned two Labradoodles named Yogi and Riley. Singer-songwriter Neil Young had a Labradoodle named Carl.

Actor Brad Pitt also bought a Labradoodle for his former wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The former model and millionaire entrepreneur Elle Macpherson also owned a Labradoodle named Bella.

29/03/1964- Nace Elle Macpherson, modelo australiana y perruna.

Happy Birthday!

¿Conoces a sus #perros Bella & Moon? pic.twitter.com/2D2PmhKIeh — Javier R Batallé (@JRBatalle) March 29, 2016

Former U.S. Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden owned a Labradoodle named Brother.

Rottie-Poos (Rottweiler-Poodle hybrids) is a new mixed breed that is just catching on.